Arrest made in fatal shooting of man in front of Brooklyn deli: police

Posted 10:01 PM, February 3, 2018, by

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man has been arrested for shooting and killing a man in front of a Brooklyn deli, police said Saturday.

Police released this image of a man sought in a fatal shooting in Brooklyn on Jan. 29, 2018. (NYPD)

Christopher Buggs, 23, of Brooklyn, faces charges of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

He is accused of shooting Ernest BrownLee, 55, once in the chest near the intersection of Throop and Vernon Monday afternoon, police said.

BrownLee was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not said if they are aware of a motive in the shooting.

