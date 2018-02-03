44 people attempting to make rap video on Manhattan roof arrested, gun found: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Dozens of people were arrested and a gun was found after the group attempted to make a rap video on a building’s rooftop in the Lower East Side on Saturday, according to police.

Police received numerous calls about people being on the roof of a building on Baruch Drive near East Houston Street, police said around 7: 15 p.m.

Responding officers arrested 44 people, including 37 men and seven women, who were attempting to make a rap video, police said.

All 44 are facing criminal trespassing charges, according to police.

Two imitation rifles and one firearm were located at the scene, according to police. It was not clear if additional charges will be brought.

PIX11’s Joe Marino contributed to this report.