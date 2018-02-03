2 people slashed in West Village; attacker flees: police

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police are searching for the person they say slashed two people in the West Village Saturday night.

Two people were slashed near Christopher Street and Seventh Avenue around 10 p.m., police said.

One woman’s lip was cut open, according to police. Information about the second victim was not available.

Both were transported to the hospital, police said.

A man wearing black jeans and armed with a blade ran off. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).