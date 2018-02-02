Girl attacks classmate with bleach in Queens high school, hurting 5: police

BAYSIDE, Queens — Five people were injured at a Queens high school Friday when a student allegedly tossed bleach during a fight with her classmate, police said.

It happened about 11:30 a.m. at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, located at 57-00 223rd St. in Bayside, police said.

Two 16-year-old girls were fighting when one of them threw juice at the other, police said. That’s when the second girl threw bleach, which splattered.

Five people were taken to the hospital, police said, adding that their injuries were not serious.

Juvenile charges are expected against both girls.