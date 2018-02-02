Snow, rain creates messy morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND — Snow and freezing rain are making its way along the tri-state area, creating a messy morning commute for many Friday morning.

Temperatures will fall toward and below freezing overnight, creating an icy Friday morning commute. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to beware of slick roads.

Most of the area should expect 1 to 2 inches of snow with the isolated possibility of 3 inches in some parts.

Snow will taper off this morning then temperatures will fall through the 30s and feel like the teens by this afternoon. Standing water will freeze on roadways.