Record number enrolled through NY health plan marketplace

ALBANY, N.Y. — More New Yorkers than ever are signed up for health coverage under the state’s health insurance marketplace.

State health officials say 4.3 million New Yorkers are now enrolled through the marketplace following the end of open enrollment on Wednesday. That’s an increase of 700,000 from 2017.

Of the total 4.3 million, nearly 3 million are signed up for Medicaid. Another 740,000 are enrolled in the state’s Essential Plan for low income individuals. More than 253,000 people are covered by a qualified health plan, and more than half of those received some financial assistance.

State marketplace director Donna Frescatore says the record enrollment shows the system is working to connect individuals and families to affordable, quality health coverage.