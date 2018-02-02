Port Authority worker sues, alleging doctor visit recorded

NEW YORK — A Port Authority employee has sued the agency, saying it video-recorded her medical examination without her consent and she suspects it’s a practice rather than an aberration.

Charlene Talarico, a senior administrative secretary, sought unspecified damages in the lawsuit Thursday in Manhattan federal court, saying she suffered emotional distress and other damages. She also sought class action status on behalf of roughly 8,000 employees whose medical exams also might have been recorded.

She alleged that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey covertly records employees during medical care at its facilities.

The Port Authority declined to comment.

The lawsuit resulted from an altercation Talarico had with a more senior employee who she said grabbed her hand, injuring it.

Talarico, of Paramus, New Jersey, learned last year that an August 2016 medical examination of her sprained hand by a full-time Port Authority physician in a private examination room was recorded, the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, the video was turned over by the Port Authority in connection with a complaint she made in Weehawken, New Jersey, municipal court against the employee who had grabbed her hand.

Talarico, a Port Authority employee since 2009, remained fully clothed during her medical exam, but the examination room contained a privacy curtain and was set up in a way that made it likely that patients sometimes undress there, the lawsuit said.

It said the examination seemed to be recorded by what appeared to be a stationary security camera mounted to the ceiling or wall in the closed exam room.

“On information and belief, the Port Authority filmed — and may still be filming — other employees’ medical exams without their knowledge or consent,” the lawsuit said.

The recorded exams violated the U.S. and New York state constitutions, particularly rights to privacy and to be free from unlawful searches and seizures, the lawsuit said.