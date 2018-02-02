× Child among 2 killed in NJ house fire

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — A boy and an adult were killed Friday and five others were hurt when a fire broke out in a two-family home in New Jersey, police said.

The victims names have not been released. Among the hurt are two firefighters and three civilians, police said. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

The fire began about 3 a.m. in a two-family home near Commerce and State streets in Perth Amboy, police said. About 10 people live in the home.

An arson dog was on the scene midday Friday sniffing for clues, as the cause of the blaze is under investigation.