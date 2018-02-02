Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Brooklyn street

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A 23-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a jeep in Brooklyn early Friday.

Around 3:02 a.m., police responded to a call about a pedestrian struck near the intersection of North Conduit Boulevard and Grant Avenue in Cypress Hills.

When they arrived, they found Basid Miah lying on the roadway with trauma to his body, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision, a grey 2007 Jeep Commander was traveling west on Conduit Boulevard just before Grant Avenue while Miah was trying to cross Conduit Boulevard.

The Jeep’s front side portion struck the Miah, causing him to fall to the roadway, police said.

The vehicle remained on scene. No arrests have been made.