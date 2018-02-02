LEGO celebrating 60th anniversary with limited edition sets at Walmart

Jan. 28 was the 60th anniversary of the iconic LEGO brick and to celebrate the occasion, the company has teamed up with Walmart to offer limited edition sets at 1958 prices.

Walmart is offering a bundle of the LEGO Classic Creative Building Set and the Sand Baseplate, a $30 value, for just $5.65. The LEGO Classic Creative Building Box has 583 pieces in 41 colors. The bundles will be available on Feb. 3, Feb. 7 and Feb. 11 while supplies last.

Walmart is also offering three limited edition sets with a nostalgic look and design at regular prices. The first, a house set, was revealed on Feb. 1. There are two more mystery sets that will be revealed on Feb. 5 and Feb. 9.