‘I Love NY’ signs could cost New York $14 million in federal funding

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — The iconic "I Love New York" advertising campaign, stylized with a red heart in place of the word love, has been used to promote tourism in the state of New York since the 1970s; but signs bearing the slogan could cost the state millions of dollars in federal funding.

The state government put up 500 signs with the slogan throughout the state in 2016. The effort was supposed to cost $2 million, but the cost ballooned up to $8 million. 150 of the signs were put up in Long Island, where local residents and politicians have rallied in protest against the signs. They are urging Governor Cuomo to take them down.

"...They're terrible, they're useless, and frankly, they've been a waste of money," Hempstead Town Receiver Don Clavin said.

The federal government agrees and says the signs are distracting because they have too many words, which is a violation of federal law. The feds are withholding $14 million in funding over the signs. The state could keep the funding if the signs are removed by September. If they remain, the state could face additional fines.