Fight the flu with day-to-day tips

NEW YORK — New York is losing this round of the flu fight. There’s been a 50-percent increase in confirmed cases since last week.

New York City Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner, Dr. Mary Travis Bassett gives us day-to-day tips to protect ourselves this flu season.

In addition to getting a flu shot and staying home when sick, it’s important to practice good hand-hygiene:

Unlike some viruses, influenza is easily killed by soap and hot water.

Wash your hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds to protect yourself from germs and avoid spreading them to others.

Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to use when soap and water are not available. Choose a product with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Do not cough or sneeze into your hands. Instead, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue. People with the flu are infectious for up to 7 days after symptoms begin.

For more information about where to get vaccinated, call 311, visit nyc.gov/flu for the Flu Vaccine Locator or text “flu” to 877877.