Fight the flu with day-to-day tips

NEW YORK — New York is losing this round of the flu fight. There’s been a 50-percent increase in confirmed cases since last week.
New York City Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner, Dr. Mary Travis Bassett gives us day-to-day tips to protect ourselves this flu season.
In addition to getting a flu shot and staying home when sick, it’s important to practice good hand-hygiene:
- Unlike some viruses, influenza is easily killed by soap and hot water.
- Wash your hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds to protect yourself from germs and avoid spreading them to others.
- Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to use when soap and water are not available. Choose a product with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Do not cough or sneeze into your hands. Instead, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue. People with the flu are infectious for up to 7 days after symptoms begin.
For more information about where to get vaccinated, call 311, visit nyc.gov/flu for the Flu Vaccine Locator or text “flu” to 877877.