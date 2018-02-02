How Monica’s bringing the heat this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millie Beniquez is nine months pregnant, expecting a baby boy — and for three months, she hasn’t had heat, hot water, or gas.

“The landlord isn’t taking my calls," Beniquez said. "I call 311 and it’s a run around."

A spokesperson for Human Resources Administration says, “The safety of our clients is a priority for HRA. We are taking immediate action on this case and are contacting the client and the landlord to address this situation.”

Housing Preservation and Development, the Department of Buildings, and National Grid sprang into action. Beniquez and her building now have heat. Beniquez has since given birth to a beautiful baby boy.

= = =

Annette Bullock says she is worried about her 78-year-old mother, Margaret Wimbush. Wimbush lives in the Langston Houses and hasn’t had heat or hot water for weeks.

“I can’t shower, I’m so cold," Wimbush said. "I’m the boss of my family, but I can’t make it warm in here for my family." Wimbush has 26 grandchildren and is known as “The Big Cheese.”

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Staff is on site making repairs to ensure all residents throughout the development have adequate heat.” Wimbush has heat and hot water.

If you have a story send us your story and upload a video to Monica Morales on Facebook.