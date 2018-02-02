Hidden New York: A story for every drink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Tucked away on Avenue B off of 14th Street on the Lower East Side sits a simple building with a liquor store on the first floor with a big unmarked window above.

Let's rewind to the 1980s when that window was a portal to a freedom hall for the Jehovah Witnesses.

All these years later, the liquor store remains and so does that window, but the space has now transformed into a hidden bar, Pouring Ribbons.

Don’t let the word hidden confuse you, owner Joaquin Simo said this is not a speakeasy.

"I think we are just hidden away, but I would not say we are a speakeasy," says Simo.

The space is simple, focusing instead on the ever-changing menu based on a New York theme.

"Right now we are focusing on a time and place," says Simo. "So, we have focused right now on New York City in 1983.​"

After reading a ton of New York themed books as research, Simo who is a New York transplant, came up with a menu that is full of stories and history from that time period.

"We have a drink based on a snow cone like you would get from a sidewalk vendor in Coney Island," says Simo. "We have a riff on an egg cream like you would get from the gem spa in St. Marks."

The menu itself helps drive the stories that take you back in time, full of pop culture references and images from the 80s.

The bar is open daily until 2 a.m.