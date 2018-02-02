Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog stayed true to his usual prediction — we will have six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil's handlers announced the rodent saw its shadow at sunrise Friday.

In a twist, Staten Island's own prognosticator, Chuck, did not see its shadow — predicting an early spring.

Legend has it, if the more famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If not, expect spring-like temperatures.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles (about 100 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times. No records exist for the remaining years.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch Groundhog Day celebrations below: