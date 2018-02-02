Comedian Faizon Love talks comedy, politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Stand-up comedian and actor Faizon Love is known his roles in “Elf,” “Couples Retreat,” and “Friday.”

He got his start as a stand-up comedian and made his acting debut Off-Broadway both at the age of nineteen. He’s appeared on “Def Comedy Jam,” “Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam” and Martin Lawrence’s “1st Amendment Comedy.”

This year, he’s starring in YouTube RED’s first original scripted series “Step Up: Highwater,”a series based on the “Step Up” film franchise.

Faizon Love will be headlining at Gotham Comedy Club Friday and Saturday.

