Bronx rapper Cardi B set to appear in Amazon’s Super Bowl commercial

Rapper Cardi B’s star continues to rise as she is set to appear in Amazon’s Super Bowl ad on Sunday.

The Bronx-native set records throughout 2017. Her song “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” climbed to the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart last year. She is the first person of Dominican descent to claim the top spot and the first solo female rapper to do so since Lauryn Hill in 1998. The song stayed on top for three straight weeks, tying with Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” as the longest running female at the number one spot that year. She is also the first woman to have five singles in the top ten at the same time on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

Now she is kicking off 2018 with a feature in a major Super Bowl ad.

Chef Gordon Ramsay, Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson, and Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins also appear in the ad, titled “Alex Loses Her Voice.”