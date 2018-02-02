Arrest made in triple shooting that left beloved Brooklyn man dead: police

OZONE PARK, Queens — An arrest has been made in a triple shooting that left a beloved Brooklyn man dead and two others injured, officials said Friday.

Pharoah Ferguson, 44, of Queens’ St. Albans neighborhood, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the Sunday morning shooting, according to police.

Sherwood Beverly, known to his Brownsville, Brooklyn neighbors as “Prince” because they said he was a “prince of a guy,” was shot in the head while in a Mercedes SUV on Van Wyck Expressway near North Conduit Avenue in Queens, police said.

He was driven about six miles to the 69th Precinct station in Brooklyn before being transported the a hospital, where he died, police said.

Two other people in the vehicle were injured, a 50-year-old woman shot in the shoulder and 50-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to the neck, according to police.

Ferguson is believed to have had an ongoing dispute with Beverly, police said.

Those who knew Beverly were stunned to learn of his violent death.

“He did not have any enemies,” Shelby Smith, a neighbor, told PIX11. “He was a cool dude who got along with everybody,.”