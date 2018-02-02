9/11 Memorial security guard, 2 others accused of smuggling guns into NYC: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MANHATTAN — A 9/11 Memorial security guard and two others are accused of smuggling guns into New York City and storing them at a gym in Lower Manhattan, police sources said.

It was the result of a long-term undercover operation between the NYPD and federal agents — Maquan Moore, Morris Wilson of Florida and a third unidentified person are in custody and expected to appear in court later Friday.

Moore worked as a security guard at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. He was arrested Thursday night for selling military firearms to undercover detectives, police said.

The unidentified third suspect worked at the Equinox Fitness Club on Greenwich Avenue where the guns were allegedly stored, sources said.

A spokesperson from the gym told PIX11, "We are fully cooperating with the authorities to gather as much information as possible at this time."

The long-term undercover investigation involved agents collecting intelligence and ultimately seizing dozens of illegal guns in a sting operation.

PIX11 had long-reported on the shipment of illegal guns up the 95 Corridor from southern states where gun laws are much more relaxed.

About 90-percent of these firearms come to New York from places like Georgia, Virginia, the Carolinas and Florida — where two of the suspected smugglers are from.

The majority of these guns are used for crimes, and in five instances, illegal guns have been used to kill five police officers in New York City since 2007.

It is unclear how long these three suspects were allegedly bringing these guns into the city and from where.

PIX11 has reached out to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum for comment.