70-year-old man robbed by duo in Brooklyn

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — Two men are wanted in connection to robbing a 70-year-old man in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

Police were reported around 10:35 p.m. about a robbery along Neptune Avenue and Brighton 10th Street.

According to authorities, two men approached the 70-year-old victim and placed a hard object to his back, demanding his possessions. The individuals fled northbound on Brighton 10th Street with the victim’s cell phone and $100 in cash.

The first man is described to be about 18 to 23 years old, 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood.

The second man is described to be 18 to 22 years old and was last seen wearing a red jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).