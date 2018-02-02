Two attacked by knife-wielding man outside Chase Bank on Upper East Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Two men with a toddler were attacked by a knife-wielding man Friday evening as they were leaving a bank on the Upper East Side.

It happened just before 6 p.m. outside the Chase Bank at East 60th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Friends Edward and Menderes managed to get away with minor cuts to their hands as they fended off the assailant. One of the men was holding his 17-month-old son during the ordeal. The child was not injured.

"He was a crazy guy," one of the victims told PIX11 News. "He pulled a knife, tried to stab us and we stopped him and put him on the floor and asked for the cops to arrive."

The men were able to detain the attacker until police were able to take him into custody. He has not been identified.

The motive for the attack is still unknown.

According to NYPD statistics, this is the fifth felony level assault so far this year in the 19th Precinct.

There was only one assault during the same period of time last year.