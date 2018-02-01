Snow and an icy Friday morning commute are in the forecast

NEW YORK — A wet, wintry storm will arrive Thursday night and stick around long enough to impact the Friday morning commute.

A cold front will move across the region and promises to make for a slippery, potentially dangerous morning commute to end the work week.

Precipitation will start as rain then change into a wintry mix before it becomes all snow after midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will fall toward and below freezing overnight, creating an icy Friday morning commute. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to beware of slick roads.

Most of the area should expect 1 to 2 inches of snow with the isolated possibility of 3 inches in some parts.

The snow is forecast to stop between 6 and 9 a.m. Friday, but that doesn’t mean its effects will be over.

Any lingering moisture on untreated surfaces may freeze, the NWS said.

A snow alert has been issued for the five boroughs starting at 11 p.m. Thursday.

The alert — issued by the city, not the National Weather Service — doesn’t guarantee snow will fall. It means the city is getting prepared for the possiblity of snow, readying hundreds of salt spreaders, plows and tire chains to deploy in case they’re needed.