New Rochelle makes security changes at high school after stabbings

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle’s Board of Education has made substantive changes to security at the local public high school following a string of violent fights — one of them fatal — left the community outraged.

They'll be implementing new personnel, random searches and a ban on students leaving the campus during lunch hours.

"I have seen security doing their best," Maria, a woman who lives near the high school and did not want her face shown on camera, said.

After yet another skirmish Wednesday involving high school students, Maria said it's clear there’s still work to be done when it comes to keeping students safe.

The City released a statement Thursday which reads, in part,

"The City and School District are working together for school and community safety on a daily basis. Yesterday, the New Rochelle Police Department responded to an incident after dismissal from New Rochelle High School...NRPD immediately briefed school district security, and today, the high school staff and NRPD Youth Officers are following up and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken as necessary."