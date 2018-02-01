New app helps Nassau County Police pinpoint drug overdose hotspots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. — Kelly Grym is living through unspeakable pain and tragedy — losing her only two sons to heroin overdoses five years apart on the same day.

“My children were beautiful boys,” Grym told PIX11. “They has full-time jobs, girlfriends, they were functioning. You would never have known to look at them.”

Kelly applauded the idea of Nassau County Police using a new computerized mapping system to track opioid overdose hotspots occurring in Nassau County in real time, to alert officials to a potential overdose spike.

“This is a great, brilliant program,” Grym told PIX11.

In just the first month of 2018, there have been 46 overdoses, six fatal in Nassau County.

In an overlap of maps, police can see where there are clusters of car break-ins because that same area is often where police will find drug users and dealers.

“You’ll be able to click the button for fatal or non fatal,” acting Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder announced at a news conference. “It will immediately geocode the location where the overdose occurred and give us some data on what we believe the overdose to be.”

And for Kelly Grym, she wants the story of her two sons’ deaths from heroin to serve as a warning and to remind everyone to take advantage of the free Narcan training classes being offered in Nassau County.

“In my opinion, everyone in Nassau County and elsewhere should take the class,” Kelly Grym told PIX11. “You never know when you might need it.”