NEW YORK — Plan ahead! MetroCard machines may only accept cash this weekend.

The inconvenience is because of a scheduled system software upgrade, according to a New York City Subway tweet.

Machines might not accept credit or debit cards as payment from Friday at 11:45 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Riders using cards are advised to buy MetroCards before Friday evening. Otherwise commuters should expect to use cash through the weekend.

Officials did not specify what the software upgrade is for, but another tweet reminded riders the transit system is working to phase out MetroCards and introduce tap-to-pay technology.

The new technology will be directly linked to electronic payments, according to the tweet.

In the meantime, commuters can avoid lines by signing up for EasyPayXpress, which automatically refills cards, NYC Subway advises.

