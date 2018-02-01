Man follows, robs 83-year-old woman in Harlem apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are searching for the man who they said violently robbed a woman in her Harlem apartment Wednesday morning.

At about 10:20 a.m., an 83-year-old woman was walking into her apartment building along West 117th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue when a man followed her into the building and onto the elevator, police said.

When the woman got off the elevator, the man followed her into the hallway and knocked her down before taking her purse, cops said.

According to police, the man fled into the stairway, but only got away with the woman’s cell phone and wallet containing $10.

The victim was treated on scene for pain and bruising to her head.

The suspected robber was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, green cargo pants and tan boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).