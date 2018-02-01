Man accused of masturbating inside train in Manhattan: police

TRIBECA, Manhattan —Authorities are asking for help in identifying the man accused of masturbating inside a train in Manhattan Friday night.

Police responded to a report around 8:55 p.m. about a man masturbating in front of a woman, 33, inside a northbound 1 train at the Chambers Street station.

According to police, when the man noticed she took a photograph of him, he stopped and exited the train at the Franklin Avenue station.

The man is described to be 28 to 38 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches, and was last seen wearing a blue knit cap, a blue-hooded sweater, a black jacket, gray pants and blue and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).