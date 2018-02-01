Knife-wielding man responsible for more than a dozen robberies in Brooklyn, Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — A knife-wielding man is wanted for a spree of robberies in Queens and Brooklyn over the last month, police said.

He punched a woman in the face in Brooklyn around 7 a.m. on Jan. 3 and then stole her cell phone, officials said. About a week later, he punched a 72-year-old woman in the face and stole her wallet. He attacked another woman on Jan. 17 in the same way and left with her phone and purse.

The man used a knife in his robberies for the first time on Jan. 22, police said. He took $120 from a 27-year-old woman at a Ridgewood bank.

One day later, he threatened a 73-year-old man at a bank with a knife, but left without taking any property.

He stole about $6,300 worth of jewelry from a 70-year-old woman as she was returning to her home near Glenmore Avenue and 76th Street on Jan. 24, officials said.

The man is wanted in connection to a total of 13 robberies. Some of his victims were hospitalized.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. He's in his early twenties and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a backpack, blue jeans and red sneakers. The man is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).