Group of teens steal phone, punch employee in Brooklyn mobile store: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Authorities are trying to track down a group of teens wanted in connection to a robbery at a mobile store in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:53 p.m., four individuals entered a Cricket Wireless store at 4723 Church Ave.

While one of the teens spoke to the male employee, 48, a second teen removed a cell phone from its security cable, police said.

As the second teen tried to leave the store with the other two males, the employee stopped him, but he was punched in the back of his head, police said.

All four males, described to be about 15 to 18 years old, fled west on Church Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).