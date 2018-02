Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — The stars of the Super Bowl may be on the field, but many fans will also be enjoying what’s on their plates -- And wings are the top choice.

According to the National Chicken Wing Council, Americans will be gobbling up more than 1.25 billion wings on game day. Hooters, which sells huge amounts of wings every year, is ready for the rush. PIX11’s Lisa Mateo visited their Midtown location for a little football trivia and food.