Dog attempting to attack officer is shot in Queens, 2nd ‘taken into custody’: police

ROSEDALE, Queens — A dog that attempted to attack an officer in Queens was shot in the leg and a second has been turned over to animal control Thursday, police said.

Officers said they responded to reports of two vicious dogs on Brookville Boulevard between Newhall and Edgewood avenues around 6 a.m.

One dog that allegedly attempted to attack a responding officer was shot in the leg. The dog is expected to survive, and will be treated before turned over to animal control, police said.

The second dog was “taken into custody without incident,” and will be turned over to animal control, NYPD officials said.

No officers were injured.