Brownsville grandmother is freezing, hasn’t had heat or hot water for weeks

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Annette Bullock says she is worried about her 78-year-old mother, Margaret Wimbush.

Wimbush, who lives at the Langston Houses, hasn’t had heat or hot water for weeks.

“I can’t shower. I’m so cold," Wimbush said. "I’m the boss of my family, but I can’t make it warm in here for my family."

Wimbush has 26 grandchildren and is known as “The Big Cheese.”

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said, “staff is on site making repairs to ensure all residents throughout the development have adequate heat.”

