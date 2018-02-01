2-month-old baby dies after being found unresponsive in East Side apartment

EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby who died after being found unresponsive Thursday night on the East Side in Manhattan.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a baby having difficulty breathing at 245 E. 54th St. They arrived around 2:14 p.m. to find the child unconscious and unresponsive.

Isabel Xie was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.