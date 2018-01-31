Woman, 72, killed in hit-and-run in Nassau County: police

GARDEN CITY PARK, N.Y. — A 72-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Nassau County, police said Wednesday.

The victim was crossing Nassau Boulevard, south of 7th Street, in Garden City Park when she was hit, according to police.

It happened Tuesday at 5:41 p.m.

The woman suffered traumatic injuries and was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Information about the vehicle that struck her was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.