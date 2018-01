1 dead after train carrying members of Congress hits truck

WEST VIRGINIA — A train carrying members of Congress to their legislative retreat in West Virginia, hit a truck Wednesday, killing one person, though no lawmakers or staff were seriously injured.

Rep. John Faso, a New York Republican, who was on the train that crashed, said he was able to see the truck that hit the train, and that he was told that injuries were expected from people in the truck, not train.

“There was (what) looks like a tractor trailer carrying trash that was hit by the train,” Faso, who said he was in the third car of the train, told CNN.

“I think everyone on the train is OK,” Faso said. “I don’t know that for sure, it’s a long train. But most of the concern is for the people outside.”

No lawmakers were injured, a GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly told the Associated Press.

However, one GOP source was unsure how many members of Congress were on the train or how many people were injured, but told CNN there were injuries.

That source said members “hit the deck.”

We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck. pic.twitter.com/0I9jOwHTmb — Rep. Greg Walden (@repgregwalden) January 31, 2018

Republican members of Congress were on their way for a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia starting Wednesday and ending Friday. Vice President Mike Pence, who was not on the train, is scheduled to speak to members later Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the event tomorrow.

The train left from Union Station in Washington earlier Wednesday.

CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.