How to protect your pet from the flu

NEW YORK — Humans aren’t the only ones infected by the flu.

Your four-legged friends are also at risk for the virus this flu season.

The canine flu, or H3N2, can spread rapidly between pets — through coughing, sneezing and barking. It has been reported in 36 states this season.

Common symptoms include fever, coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge and life-threatening respiratory infections.

The strain has been reported in felines, but is not believed to be transferrable to humans.

Vaccines are available for dogs, but there are currently no available H3N2 vaccines for cats.

Dr. Brett Levitzke joined PIX11 Morning News with his furry friend, JJ.

Dr. Levitzke discusses the high-risk areas for contracting the canine flu, which include dog parks, pet-friendly stores, animal boarding facilities, grooming salons and animal shelters.

If you believe your pet is suffering from the canine flu, call your vet rather than visit — it can help limit the spread of the virus.