Video shows man in skull mask rob Brooklyn deli, hit twice in one week: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Video of robbers who targeted the same Brooklyn deli twice in one week was released by police Wednesday.

A handgun was used in both robberies, occurring on Tuesday, Dec. 19 just before 6 p.m. and Friday Dec. 22, 2017 around 9:50 p.m., at Junior Deli, 203 Thomas S. Boyland Street in Bedford-Stuyesant, police said.

In the first incident, a robber showed a handgun to the 43-year-old employee behind the counter and demanded money, police said. The employee handed over about $150 from the register, and the robber fled northbound on Boyland Street.

Days later, an armed robber demanded money from a 43-year-old employee, according to police, who did not say if it was the same employee in both instances. An unknown amount of money was given to the robber, who again fled northbound on Boyland. In the second incident, police said a second person acted as a lookout in front of the store.

The accused robber was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue hooded sweater, dark colored pants and skull mask.

The second man was last seen wearing a black du-rag, light-colored sweater, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).