Man repeatedly gropes two 12-year-old girls on bus in Brooklyn: police

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A man is being sought Wednesday for repeatedly grabbing two 12-year-old girls’ buttocks while on an MTA bus in Brooklyn, according to police.

The man is accused of groping the children on “numerous occasions” between September and November 2017.

The incidents happened on a B1 MTA bus around 86 Street and 20 Avenue, bordering the Bensonhurst and Bath Beach areas, according to police.

The man is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, with salt and pepper hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).