Man pleads guilty in death of victim found hog-tied inside LI motel room

HICKSVILLE, NY — A 52-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the death of a man found hog-tied inside a Hicksville motel room, prosecutors said.

Erik O’Connell, 39, was found on the floor of an Econo Lodge room by motel staff on Nov. 19, 2016. He was killed by blunt force trauma to the head. His credit cards were gone.

“This defendant tied up and brutally murdered his 39-year-old victim in a Hicksville motel room, stole his credit cards, and tried to use one at McDonald’s,” local District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Police tracked down Vincent Dalton after he tried to use one of the cards at a McDonald’s and a nearby deli in Brentwood. There was also surveillance video showing the two of them walking into the motel together late at night on Nov. 18. Dalton was caught on camera leaving the next day.

Dalton pleaded guilty to murder charges. He could face life in prison when he’s sentenced on March 20.