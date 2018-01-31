Man arrested, 2nd sought in triple shooting near Empire State Building: police

MANHATTAN — A man has been arrested in Georgia, and a second is still being sought, in a triple shooting near the Empire State Building, police said Wednesday.

Makhtar Diouf, 30, was arrested Tuesday in Georgia by the NYPD’s Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force in connection to a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 21 on 31st Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, police said.

Brian Johnson, 29, has yet to be detained.

Johnson and Diouf were identified by police last week as men wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting.

Three men were shot after a man began firing during an argument in the busy area, police sources said at the time.

Police believe the dispute was related to a previous purchase of drugs.

One victim was a man walking down the sidewalk and the other was a man leaving a liquor store, according to sources.

The victims were a 43-year-old who was shot in the right shoulder, a 25-year-old shot in the left arm and 29-year-old shot in the back, police said.

All survived the incident, according to police.

Johnson is described as standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 170. He has short black hair and last seen wearing red cap, camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

