Larry Nassar’s final sentencing hearing underway

LANSING, Mich. — The final sentencing hearing is underway in a Michigan courtroom for disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who has been accused by scores of girls and women of sexual abuse.

Judge Janice Cunningham said more than 265 people have come forward to say they were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

The hearing that started Wednesday centers on his assaults at Twistars, a Lansing-area gymnastics club that was run by 2012 Olympic coach John Geddert. In this case, Nassar has admitted to sexually abusing three girls under the guise of treatment.

Roughly 60 women and girls plan to confront him or have their statement read in the courtroom in Charlotted, a city outside Lansing.

More than 150 women confronted Nassar during a similar hearing that ended last week with him being sentenced to as much as 175 years in prison. He’d already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography.

Nassar is accused of abusing young athletes while working for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.