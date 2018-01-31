Group sought for attacking on-duty taxi and limousine inspectors

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — Police are searching for the group who attacked two on-duty Taxi and Limousine Inspectors in the Bronx last week.

The incident was reported about 6:14 p.m. Jan. 24 in front of 2690 University Avenue. According to police, two male TLC Inspectors on-duty finished conducting a car stop when they were surrounded by a group of men.

The victims, 31 and 37, tried to drive away in their cars, but they were stopped by the large group, police said.

One individual smashed the rear-window of the car with a blunt object. The victims were able to get away from the group, police said.

