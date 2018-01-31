Fire in New Jersey leaves families homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVINGTON, NJ — A fast-moving fire that broke out just before 8 a.m. on South 20th Street has left three families homeless Wednesday evening, including a 6-week-old baby.

“The baby was shivering,” mom Odusanya Zemitope said, who only had time to run out in a pair of shorts and grab a blanket for her baby when firefighters pounded on the door.

In all, three houses and a detached garage burned. Firefighters believe the fire started in a vacant house that may have been under construction. The city is checking on whether all the proper permits were pulled.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 9:30 a.m. One firefighter was hurt when debris collapsed on him. He was taken to Newark Beth Israel were he was treated and released.

A civilian also suffered minor injuries at the fire scene after firefighters had gotten things under control.

Arson investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting families who need a place to stay.