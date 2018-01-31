Fire at Bronx apartment injures 3, displaces dozens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM, the Bronx — At least 3 people were injured and dozens of residents are displaced after a fire broke out at a Bronx apartment building late Tuesday.

Crews were reported about the blaze that broke out at a six-story building East 194th Street. shortly after 11 p.m. The fire started on the fourth floor and spread toward the cockloft.

According to the FDNY, one civilian and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

American Red Cross responded to the fire and provided emergency housing assistance for 13 families, including 29 adults and 9 children.

The fire was deemed under control about three hours later. The cause of the fire is under investigation.