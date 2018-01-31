Exclusive: Mother speaks out after 12-year-old girls report being groped on MTA bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A mother is speaking out after her 12-year-old twin daughters came to her two months after being groped on an MTA bus in Brooklyn — in hopes police will get the suspect off the streets.

"Both of them were crying, they don't sleep — they were shaking," the mother said of her girls when they told her about the shocking incident. "They don't want to talk because they feel guilty and embarrassed about it.

The mother and girls' identities has been concealed by PIX11 News for safety.

Police say the man, who regularly takes the B1 MTA bus, repeatedly grabbed the girls' buttocks between September and November 2017 as they were on their way to school.

The mother told PIX11 News the girls would move seats on the bus and the man would follow them.

The man is accused of groping the children on “numerous occasions” during those three months.

The incidents happened on a B1 MTA bus around 86 Street and 20 Avenue, bordering the Bensonhurst and Bath Beach areas, according to police.

When the girls finally summoned the courage to tell their parents, their father boarded the bus, found the man and snapped a photo to turn over to police. He hopes to protect not only his girls, but other children as well.

"I want police to catch him," the mother said. "They were scared and I feel bad because they stayed quiet."

The man is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, with salt and pepper hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).