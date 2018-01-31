Cab driver robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Police are looking for the pair who robbed a cab driver at knifepoint in the Bronx.

The incident occurred around 8:55 p.m. Saturday when a man and a woman hailed a cab along East Gun Hill Road and Putnam Place, police said.

The cab driver, 45, picked the up the pair dropped them off at Bronx Road East and Arnow Avenue. When they got to the location, the male passenger placed a knife to the victim’s throat and threatened to kill him, cops said.

According to police, the female then leaned over and removed the victim’s tablet and $250 in cash from his pockets.

The pair ran out of the cab. The victim suffered a cut to his left hand and neck.

The male is described to be 30 to 40 years old with a beard and tattoos on his legs and hands and was last seen wearing a headband, a black hooded jacket and dark-colored shorts.

The female was described to be 25 to 35 years old with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater and gray sweatpants.