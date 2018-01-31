Brooklyn grandma pushes for criminal charges against cops she says forced her to stay inside apartment for 16 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A Brownsville grandmother says several NYPD Officers held in her home against her will last October. She met with lawyers in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office Wednesday, pressing for criminal charges to be filed against the police officers who entered her home.

“I’m not going to forget this. It’s not going to go away,” Rolinda Walls, 54, told PIX11 News. “If police can’t help you who are you supposed to listen to?”

Civil rights attorney Rose Weber is working with Walls.

“It was just shocking to me honestly," she said about Walls' story. "I’ve never heard of police just coming into someone’s home and just feeling free to make themselves comfortable and to stay there for 16 hours.”

Officers were looking for Walls' daughter on Oct. 21 when they showed up at her apartment around 11 p.m., Walls said. The daughter they were looking for was not there.

"I opened the door and I said 'no, Nakkia is not here," Walls previously told PIX11. "I don't have nothing to hide, so I let the cops in."

They didn't leave until around 3:30 p.m. the next day, Walls said.

"I was interrogated in my own house," she said. "I was hostage in my own house."

The NYPD referred PIX11 to the city’s Law Department for a comment on the case. The Law Department did not respond to our request for a response.