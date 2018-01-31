Brooklyn Diocese suspends serving communion wine, shaking hands during flu season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN, BROOKLYN — The vicious flu season is changing how New Yorkers travel, work and now pray.

“This is all about making sure we are playing our part in keeping people safe and in keeping people healthy," said Fr. Peter Purpura, a rector at St. James Cathedral Basilica.

The Diocese of Brooklyn has instructed its nearly 200 parishes to suspend two Church practices, including not serving wine during communion. Churchgoers are also being discouraged from shaking hands during the exchange of peace.

“The challenge with distributing Holy Communion with wine is you actually have to use a shared chalice. So that could be a moment where people could contract illness," said Purpura. He also said that during the exchange of peace, “It's OK...to give a wave or just a smile”

The Diocese of Brooklyn hopes to lift the suspensions by Easter.