At least 3 injured, 1 seriously, in Jersey City apartment fire

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — At least three people were injured, one seriously, in a fire that ripped through a 3-story apartment house in Jersey City Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 21 Grant Avenue around 7 p.m. where the blaze is believed to have started in the basement and moved up through the roof.

One adult male was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. An infant was revived at the scene and again at the hospital. A third person suffered a laceration to the hand while coming down the fire escape.

Fire officials say the old wooden structure of the building is making the fire difficult to fight.

At least 85 firefighters were still on the scene as of 9 p.m. where the fire is not yet under control. The fire has been contained to 21 Grant Avenue and has not spread to neighboring buildings.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

On the scene of a 4 alarm fire in #JerseyCity stay with @PIX11News for more on this breaking news. Heavy smoke and at least one injury pic.twitter.com/39kM83ub6E — Shirley Chan (@ShirleyChanTV) February 1, 2018