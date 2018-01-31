Arrest made in fatal shooting at Bronx Sweet 16

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx — An arrest has been made in the fatal Sweet 16 shooting that killed a teenager in the Bronx last month.

Police arrested 19-year-old Kameron Wallace Wednesday morning and charged with murder.

The shots were fired as teens were leaving a Sweet 16 at Maestro’s Caterers in Morris Park.

Sincear Williams, 16, and another 17-year-old male were shot — Williams died at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his neck.

The second injured teen suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video